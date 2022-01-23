Watch
Video shows struggle that preceded restrained teen's death

Sedgwick County/AP
This still image from a security camera provided by Sedgwick County shows Cedric "CJ" Lofton struggling with staff on Sept. 24, 2021 at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita, Kan. Sedgwick County released 18 video clips late Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, of what happened before Lofton was rushed to a hospital on Sept. 24. He died two days later. (Sedgwick County via AP)
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Surveillance video shows a Black 17-year-old struggling with staff at a Wichita juvenile center last fall before he died after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes.

Sedgwick County released 18 video clips late Friday afternoon of what happened before Cedric Lofton was rushed to a hospital on Sept. 24. He died two days later.

The release of the clips followed Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s announcement Tuesday that the state’s “stand-your-ground” law prevented him from pressing charges because staff members were protecting themselves.

He also said he struggled with whether an involuntary manslaughter charge was justified, but concluded it was not.

