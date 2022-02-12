Watch
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A construction worker is backdropped by the yellow-blue colored "Ukraine" road sign as the walks over broken pavement in a repairs area outside the crossing point from Ukrainian government to pro-Russian separatists controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point which is open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The chill of a Cold War hung over Eastern Europe again Friday, with Russian maneuvers and drills close to Ukraine, and NATO's chief boosting troop morale on the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 8:59 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 23:59:46-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the United States is preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

The officials say the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave the country.

A limited number of officials may be relocated to Ukraine's far west, near the Polish border, so the U.S. can retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
