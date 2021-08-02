US reaches 70% of adults with at least 1 COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House announced Monday that 70% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



The milestone was reached more than a month after President Joe Biden’s 4th of July goal.

As the Delta variant surges across the U.S., more people are getting vaccinated.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, tweeted that the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is at its highest since July 4.

During an update from the White House COVID-19 Response Team Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said vaccines continue to provide protection, as well as prevent severe illness and death.

White House Chief Health Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated that breakthrough infections are rare and mostly asymptomatic.

Fauci and Walenksy reiterated that people should get vaccinated.

Fauci said even people who were infected early during the pandemic with the Alpha variant have less protection from the Delta variant.

Walensky added that people should wear a mask indoors in highly transmissible areas, and more research backs up the CDC's new guidance.

She also said it's important to keep children in school.

"Everyone in a K-12 school in the fall should be masked. Everyone across the country, adults, children, vaccinated or unvaccinated, everyone should be masked."