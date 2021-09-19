US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States is trying to stem the flow of migrants into Texas by blocking the Mexican border at an isolated town where thousands of Haitian refugees set up a camp.

The closure happened as American officials began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland.

Haitians have been crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, for almost three weeks. Yellow police tape was being used to block them from using a small dam to walk into the U.S.

The migrants initially found other ways to cross nearby until they were confronted by federal and state law enforcement.