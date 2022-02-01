Universal health care bill fails to pass in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill that would have created the nation's only universal health care system has failed to pass the California Legislature.

On Monday, the state Legislature was expected to vote on AB 1400, a bill to create "CalCare."

The bill had to pass by midnight on Monday to have a chance at becoming law this year. But the bill never came up for a vote.

Democratic Assemblymember Ash Kalra, who authored the bill, said it did not have enough support to pass.

The California Nurses Association condemned the decision, accusing Kalra of giving up on patients.

In addition to primary health care, CalCare would cover prescription drugs, medical devices, mental health services, dentistry, vision care, emergency services and transportation, hospice and skilled nursing facility care, dialysis, and pre/post-natal care.