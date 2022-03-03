UFC fighter Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder after shooting at molestation suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the molestation suspect, Harry Goularte, through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney says Goularte was on his way to get fitted for an electronic monitoring bracelet after being indicted on felony molestation charges when Velasquez began his chase.

Officials allege that Velasquez fired "multiple" rounds at the truck during an 11-mile high-speed chase. One of the passengers in Goularte's truck called 911, and Velasquez eventually stopped his pursuit. He was arrested by police in Morgan Hill, California.

Goularte was not injured in the incident. A 63-year-old relative of his was shot during the incident but is expected to survive.

Officials say the gun used in the shooting was properly registered.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family."

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez. Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Velasquez twice held the UFC heavyweight title belt during his 13-year fighting career. He holds a career 14-3 record and fought last in 2019.