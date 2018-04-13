Trump will cut his trip to Mar-a-Lago short next week

According to new travel notifications from the FAA, President Trump is trimming back the length of his visit amid talks about a military strike in Syria.

The FAA advisory suggests the president will arrive some time after 2 p.m. Monday and leave by 11 a.m. Thursday. He was initially scheduled to stay Sunday to Sunday.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The summit comes ahead of a proposed meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.