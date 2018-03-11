Trump insults Chuck Todd again

Railing against much of the mainstream press, President Donald Trump continued to air his grievances with the media, honing in on NBC News anchor Chuck Todd.

"It's 1999, I'm on Meet the Press, a show now headed by sleepy eyes Chuck Todd," Trump recalled. "He's a sleeping son of a b----. I'll tell you."

Trump made the remark during a speech on Saturday in Pennsylvania where he stopped to campaign for a special election set this Tuesday.

Todd responded shortly after the President's remark.

"Don't miss @MeetThePress tomorrow! I know folks may be tired in the morning due to springing forward, so set those clocks and DVRs now before your eyes get too sleepy," he tweeted.

Trump has called Todd "sleepy" for years and continued to do so as President.