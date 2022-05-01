Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people, and left more than 15,000 people without power.

In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening.

Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening.

In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated.

There were no fatalities or critical injuries from the twister itself, despite the widespread destruction.