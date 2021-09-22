Toddler rescued by Boulder police after getting head stuck in railing at apartment complex

BOULDER, Colo. — A toddler who got her head stuck in a railing at an apartment complex in Boulder was rescued within seconds thanks to the clever thinking of two of the city’s police officers.

The Boulder Police Department shared a video of the rescue Tuesday morning, identifying the officers as Stg. Martinez and Officer Kyle. It’s not clear exactly when the rescue took place as the timecode of the body-worn camera video does not match the time of day.

“As kids, we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret. That was the situation here where this toddler accidentally got her head stuck,” the tweet from the Boulder Police Department reads.

In the video, the officers can be seen using a battering ram to pry open the bars on the railing. About 15 seconds later, the toddler was freed.

The child can then be seen returning to her mother for an embrace and the officers follow up with the child, asking her if she’s doing OK.

The girl replies that she was OK and the video ends with the toddler saying, “Thank you!”

As kids we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret. That was the situation here where this toddler accidentally got her head stuck. Thankfully Sgt Marquez & Officer Kyle found a quick & clever way to safely free her. Shared with mom's OK #Boulder pic.twitter.com/eH8paon5g5 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) September 21, 2021

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras at KMGH.