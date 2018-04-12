Timeline: What happened to Kyle Plush, teen found dead inside van in Ohio

CINCINNATI -- Kyle Jacob Plush called 911 twice hours before he was found dead inside his car at Seven Hills School.

Plush, 16, first called 911 at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. He cried for help and repeatedly told the operator he could not hear what she was saying.

“I can’t hear you … I need help, I’m gonna die here,” Plush said.

The first unit, with two Cincinnati officers, was dispatched to respond at 3:23 p.m. They arrived minutes later, reported not seeing anything and attempted to call Plush’s phone. There was no answer.

A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy checked the area again at 3:48 p.m. to no avail.

At some point, Plush called 911 a second time. It is not clear the exact time he made this second call.

"This is not a joke," he said. "I am trapped inside a gold Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot of Seven Hills ... Send officers immediately. I'm almost dead."

A passerby called police at 8:56 p.m., and dispatch requested police and ambulance minutes later.

Nick Francis, director of Experiential Learning at Seven Hills School, said in a 911 call a security guard contacted him and told him to call 911 because they found a kid in his car. Francis told the dispatcher he wasn’t at the school, but they had been “missing a kid.”

“I got a call from a security guy there because we were trying to find this kid, and he just all of a sudden called me, 'Nick we found him. Call 911, he's in his car,’” Francis told the dispatcher.

Around 9 p.m., according to police, a family member discovered Plush dead inside his 2002 Honda Odyssey -- a death Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco would rule accidental "asphyxia caused by chest compression."

Something -- neither Sammarco nor Lt. Steve Saunders indicated what -- had pressed so hard against Plush's chest that he suffocated.

Here's a timeline of what unfolded:

3:16 p.m. Plush calls 911

3:23 p.m. Call ends, and dispatcher assigns first unit to respond

3:26 p.m. First unit arrives on scene

3:37 p.m. Officers call back Plush’s phone and got voicemail; their assignment is marked complete

3:48 p.m. Deputy checks again

8:56 p.m. Passerby calls 911

8:58 p.m. Duplicate calls come in*

8:59 p.m. Dispatch advises a missing child was found in a vehicle -- Police and ambulance requested

9:11 p.m. Hamilton County officials put up crime scene tape

9:42 p.m. Officials direct traffic away from scene

11:55 p.m. Cincinnati Police Department closes incident

12:19 a.m. Criminal Investigations Section clears scene

(Information from Incident Detail Report)