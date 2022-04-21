Third suspect named in connection to mall shooting in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested a third suspect named in an Easter weekend mall shooting in South Carolina that wounded nine people.

The Columbia Police Department said Thursday that Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith turned himself in to authorities and is now detained in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Smith and two other men face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after police said they engaged in a shootout at a busy Columbia shopping center and hit bystanders with their bullets.

The lawyer of Jewayne Price, the first suspect who was charged, said his client was acting self-defense.

Columbia Police said a judge set a $25,000 surety bond for Price.

He is also on house arrest and has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He will be allowed to travel from home to work during certain hours.

Another six were injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in the state's capital city.

No deaths were reported.