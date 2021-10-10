Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
A security guard opens the door to the Whole Women's Health Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas abortions
Posted at 6:26 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 21:26:16-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas abortion clinics are canceling appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the nation’s most restrictive abortion law.

The White House on Saturday had no immediate comment after a federal appeals court reinstated the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

The Biden administration earlier this week won an order from a federal judge in Austin that temporarily halted the law.

The Center for Reproductive Rights said that order had allowed at least six Texas clinics to resume abortions for patients beyond six weeks.

But the law is now back in effect after a Friday night order by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE