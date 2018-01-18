Teen killed during Ohio courthouse shooting

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday in an Ohio courtroom after a deputy and some spectators were involved in a scuffle, a sheriff's department official said.

The shooting occurred in a juvenile court in Columbus just before 1 p.m., said Chief Deputy Rick Minerd of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

The victim's hearing on a menacing with a gun charge was just wrapping up when family members and a deputy got into an altercation, Minerd said.

The deputy was attacked by the teen's family members and was knocked down on the floor, the chief deputy said. The teen was also a part of the incident and was hit in the abdomen by the one shot fired from the deputy's gun, he said.

The teen was taken to a hospital about a mile away, where he died.

The deputy went to another hospital with unspecified, but non-life-threatening injuries. Minerd said the deputy was the only law enforcement officer in the courtroom.

The sheriff's office said it would release more details about the case Thursday.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is involved the investigation.