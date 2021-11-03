Tastykake cupcakes recalled due to possible presence of metal wire

Tastykake is voluntarily recalling its multi-pack cupcakes due to concerns the product might have fragments of metal mesh wire in them, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The products were sold in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

"No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items," the FDA said.

Consumers are asked to throw the product out. They can also return the product to the place it was purchased for a refund.