Suspects fire shots near set of police drama series `"The Rookie" in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police were searching for two suspects who fired shots near the set of the television show "The Rookie" in Los Angeles this afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 2:55 p.m. in the area of Hartford Avenue and West Fifth Street near Los Angeles Center Studios, where crews were filming the ABC series, said Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations division.

The suspects aimed toward an area where security officers were stationed and fired three shots that hit a building near the set location, TMZ reported. Officers responded to the area and searched for the shooters, but they had fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and there is no known motive for the shooting, Cooper said.

Nathan Fillion, the show's male lead, was on set at the time, according to TMZ.

Fillion plays John Nolan, a man in his 40s who becomes the oldest rookie at the LAPD. The series, in its third season, is based on real-life LAPD Officer William Norcross, who moved to Los Angeles in 2015 and joined the department when he was in his mid-40s.

Police did not release descriptions of the suspects.