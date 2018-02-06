Suspect in drunk driving crash that killed NFL player: 'I wasn't driving the car.'

INDIANAPOLIS -- At a court hearing Tuesday morning, the man suspected of driving drunk and killing an NFL player and his Uber driver in a crash said, "I wasn't driving the car. I don't know why I am here."

Manuel Orrega-Savala, 37, is accused of crashing into a car parked on the side of I-70 early Sunday morning, killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, 26, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe.

Indiana State Police say Orrega-Savala is in the United States illegally, and he had been previously deported in 2007 and 2009.

At the hearing Tuesday morning, Orrega-Savala, through a court interpreter, said, "I wasn't driving the car. I don't know why I am here."

The judge responded by saying it would be sorted out in court.

Orrega-Savala is listed in the court as Alex Cabrera. The attorney with the prosecutor's office said that's the name he gave the jail initially, despite ISP later clarifying with his given name.

Suspect in crash that killed Colts player was in U.S. illegally, had been deported twice

In a preliminary probable cause affidavit filed Sunday, police said the man originally presented a Mexican Consulate Identification Card listing his name as Alex Gonsales Cabrera.

Orrega-Savala's initial hearing is now scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Prosecutors have until Wednesday to make a final decision on charges.

Police say Jackson was the passenger in an Uber when he got sick at around 4 a.m. Monroe pulled over in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Holt Road to help him. Both men were outside the car when a black Ford F-150 drove into the shoulder and struck the vehicle. Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene.

Orrega-Savala, the suspected driver of the F-150, first fled the scene on foot, police say. Troopers located him on the ramp to Holt Road and stopped him, at which point he reportedly admitted he was the driver of the truck. A portable breath test administered at the scene determined Orrego-Savala’s BAC to be 0.239 percent – three times the legal limit.

Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted about Edwin Jackson's death, calling it "disgraceful."

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018