Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge

In a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears is expected to address the court in the conservatorship that has controlled her money and affairs for 13 years.

If a Los Angeles judge does not make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears' words on the case will be heard in open court for the first time.

Fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement are expected to gather outside the Los Angeles courthouse in larger numbers than usual.

The hearing comes at the request of the 39-year-old pop star, but there has been no indication what she plans to say.

