Michigan State football coach says he will not resign following ESPN report detailing sex abuse

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State football coach says he will not resign following an ESPN report that the school mishandled or ignored allegations of sexual assault against members of the team.

"...any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false," Dantonio said during the press conference. "Every incident reported in that article was documented either by the police or by the Michigan State Title IX office. I’ve always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with the cases of sexual assault."

Dantonio also said he would not resign, and was there to “look the people” who instigated the reports “in the eye.”

ESPN's report comes just days after Larry Nassar, a former Michigan State athletic trainer, plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven women and girls while working on the school's campus. He was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison.

Since Nassar's sentencing, school president Lou Anna Simon has resigned and athletic director Mark Hollis has announced his retirement.

Dantonio's full statement can be read below.