SpaceX's 1st tourists homeward bound after 3 days in orbit

AP
This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on their first day in space. They are, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor. SpaceX got them into a 363-mile orbit following Wednesday night’s launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. That's 100 miles higher than the International Space Station.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 18:46:49-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first all-amateur spaceflight to orbit Earth is coming to a close.

A SpaceX capsule carrying four people aimed for a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast Saturday evening.

The billionaire who paid for the trailblazing tourist flight rocketed into orbit Wednesday night from Florida with two contest winners and a childhood cancer survivor.

She works at the hospital that saved her life: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

They're using the flight to try to raise $200 million for St. Jude.

They spent six months training and preparing for potential emergencies aboard the automated Dragon capsule.

