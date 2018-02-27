Southwest Airlines teams up with Nintendo for ultimate Nintendo Switch sweepstakes

Southwest Airlines and Nintendo have teamed up to give you the opportunity to win a vacation and Nintendo Switch. The best part is you don't have to buy anything to enter the sweepstakes!

Southwest Airlines announced their partnership with Nintendo and the launch of the promotion on their website last week.

From now until Friday, March 16 eligible residents in the United States may enter to win one of 30 Nintendo Switch prize packs.

The Nintendo Switch prize pack includes one Nintendo Switch system, one Game Traveler: Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Travel Case, one Super Mario Odyssey Collector's Edition Guide and the critically acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey video game.

One grand prize winner will win a roundtrip airfare for four people, a $1,000 Starwood Preferred Guest gift card and a Nintendo Switch prize pack.

“Southwest is dedicated to providing memorable experiences for our customers,” Southwest director of communication Brandy King said in a statement. “As customers plan their future adventures on Southwest, we’re excited to give them a chance to take Nintendo Switch and Mario with them along the way.”

“Super Mario Odyssey is all about travel, exploration, and that feeling you get when you discover something new and exciting,” Nintendo of America vice president Doug Bowser said. “We’re excited to partner with Southwest so our fans can have memorable journeys in-game and in real life.”

To enter and view the official rules, visit: https://www.southwest.com/flight/contest/2017311154234378