Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Some praise, some doubts as Facebook rolls out a prayer tool

items.[0].image.alt
Facebook via AP
This image provided by Facebook in August 2021 shows a simulation of the social media company's prayer request feature.
Some praise, some doubts as Facebook rolls out a prayer tool
Posted at 3:07 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 18:07:18-04

Facebook already asks for your thoughts. Now it wants your prayers.

The social media giant has rolled out a new prayer request feature, a tool embraced by some religious leaders as a cutting-edge way to engage the faithful online.

Others are eyeing it warily as they weigh its usefulness against the privacy and security concerns they have with Facebook.

In Facebook Groups employing the feature, members can use it to rally prayer power for job interviews, illnesses and other personal challenges big and small.

After they create the post, other users can tap an “I prayed” button, respond with a “like," comment or send a message.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP