Sheriff: Secret Service investigating vandalism at Trump golf club in Florida

The US Secret Service is investigating the vandalism of a sign at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The West Palm Beach Sheriff's Office told the White House press pool that the Secret Service is looking into red paint that was splattered on the sign outside of the entrance of the club. Crews were spotted cleaning the sign early Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the Secret Service said they are "aware of the incident."

West Palm Beach is a frequent getaway for President Donald Trump and his family. He was spotted at the golf club this weekend while in town residing at his nearby property, Mar-a-Lago over the Easter holiday.