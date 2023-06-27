Severe weather leads to flight cancellations, delays at LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Air travelers across the country, including the Southland, were met by extensive flight delays and cancellations Tuesday due to severe weather, tornadoes and heat waves.

By late morning Tuesday, there were 160 delays of flights either in or out of Los Angeles International Airport, along with 30 cancellations, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

A total of 13 flight delays and four cancellations were reported at Hollywood Burbank Airport, while John Wayne Airport in Orange County had 24 delays and eight cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Thousands of air travelers over the weekend and Monday faced cancellations and delays because of thunderstorms on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

As of midday Tuesday, more than 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States had been canceled, with nearly 3,300 delays.

There were widespread clusters of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the East Coast and Midwest on Tuesday, and another front is expected to bring more severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.