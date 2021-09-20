Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

items.[0].image.alt
CNN/CNN
The shutdown showdown is over but don't expect a new era of significant legislation passing Congress. Instead, lawmakers are focused on "political messaging votes," New York Times reporter Julie Hirschfeld Davis said. (FILE PHOTO)
U.S Capitol CNN 061419
Posted at 7:55 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 22:55:31-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian says Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens.
The decision by the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, deals a blow to what was Democrats' clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.

And it's a disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Senate Democrats are disappointed with the decision but have prepared alternate proposals.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety, today released the following statement regarding the Parliamentarian’s ruling on a pathway to legal status via reconciliation:

“We are deeply disappointed in the Parliamentarian’s decision, but the fight for immigration reform will continue. Senate Democrats have prepared alternative proposals for the Parliamentarian’s consideration in the coming days.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE