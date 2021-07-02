Sand sculptor hopes beach creation honors building victims

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Sweat poured from Isaac Meek as he finished his tribute to the lives lost in the Florida building collapse.

He had engraved a 10-foot-long sand sculpture of a heart into the beach almost in the shadow of the tragedy.

Using only a rake and the tip of its handle, the 21-year-old Miami Gardens hotel worker spent about two hours Friday working shirtless in the blazing Florida sun creating his sculpture, digging out sand, piling it up and drawing waves and roses on its 1-foot-tall berms.

He said his father had suggested the project as a way to honor those who died in last week’s building collapse.