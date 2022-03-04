'We don't have any hope' Ukrainians share stories as aid is being provided

(KGTV) — "First two-three days we were afraid of this, but now we don't have enough power to go somewhere every day. Running from the shelter back to the home."

Distress and turmoil are what is felt by those who stayed in Ukraine.

"We don't have any hope with anything," Platon Khyzhniak explains. "We are just thinking about war, every day, every minute, every hour about war."

Platon is a professional basketball player in Kyiv, playing for Ukraine's Superleague. He once had dreams of furthering his career.

Now, he sits in his mother's flat in Kyiv and looks out the window. He hears explosions, sirens, and wonders what tomorrow might bring.

"I sometimes think and pray to have a fast death without pain because we are afraid and think that somehow it can happen," he shares with tears in his eyes.

Even so, Platon has decided to stay.

"I want to be here on my land with my family because it's my land," she says. "And I don't want to let someone take it."

Platon is twenty-two and he says he is too young to fight in the Ukrainian army. But he says if, given the opportunity, he would proudly fight. He explains that many of his friends are currently seeking shelter underground or in centers.

There are long lines for food and medicine, as they are now in short supply. He furthers that missiles and airstrikes are now commonplace.

"We sometimes sit and drink, having tea and dinner, and hear that somewhere there is explosions and flashing," Platon expresses.

Platon shared to ABC10 News that his biggest fear is for his grandmother, whose home is in a small village near Chernobyl and Kyiv, currently under Russian siege. He says for her, there is no electricity, running water, or food.

These realities are what pushed his friends, Ukrainian native Roman Labos, and Moldovian native Yana Tatarciuc to take matters into their own hands.

The duo, along with other staff at The Oz Effect, are helping not only Ukrainians but neighboring countries that are now taking in refugees.

"From small things we can achieve to do something big," shares Yana.

Yana currently lives in Germany. She has created a link with medical supplies to be bought on Amazon and eBay.

"All these things come to my place," explains Yana. "Then it's transported to Moldova, and then from Moldova to Ukraine."

Roman, who currently lives in France, works on gaining financial and political support to primarily help the Ukrainian military and families.

"To be honest with you it seems the world should react more," he emphasizes. "And the world should support Ukraine more."

They hope that their small efforts are a glimmer of hope to those in crisis, like many of their loved ones.

"We are really tired of all this stuff," explains Platon. "And [I] hope it will finish soon."

Roman has compiled a list of institutions and resources for those interested in financial donations, volunteering, or political activism.

