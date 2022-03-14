Watch
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington. President Biden is sending his national security adviser for talks with a senior Chinese official in Rome on Monday, March 14, 2022. The meeting comes as concerns grow that China is amplifying Russian disinformation in the Ukraine war. Last week the White House accused Beijing of spreading false Russian claims that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with U.S. support. The White House says talks between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi will center on “efforts to manage the competition between our two countries and discuss the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on regional and global security." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 9:01 PM, Mar 13, 2022
2022-03-14 00:01:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says Russia has asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine.

The request comes amid tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between top aides for the U.S. and Chinese governments.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.

He says the U.S “will not allow that." U.S. officials also accuse Beijing of spreading false Russian claims that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with U.S. support.

They say China is effectively providing cover for a potential chemical attack by Russia.

