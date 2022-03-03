Ukrainian woman stuck in San Diego visiting newborn granddaughter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Olga Gnip had her fifth child in February and to celebrate the important time, her mother flew to the San Diego area from Ukraine.

“She was very happy to see her new granddaughter and that’s why she came, she came for a happy reason,” said Olga.

The celebration turned to chaos when bombings in Ukraine began while her mother was in the United States, preventing her from going home to her husband and her own parents.

“She doesn’t know what to do, to leave her parents there and her husband or to stay with kids,” said Olga, who is originally from Ukraine.

Olga said watching her friends and family suffer gives her a feeling of helplessness. Her loved ones are asking her for items like bulletproof vests.

“If you want to help our country, our soldiers, please pray for our country, don’t be indifferent,” she said, adding that there are many groups sending resources to people in Ukraine.

She suggested San Diegans help the Armed Forces of Ukraine or Venmo donations to @helpukrainenow. She said humanitarian donations are being collected at 7675 Dagget St. #340 in San Diego, 4964 Marin Dr. in Oceanside, or 12251 Ginstar Ct. in San Diego.

