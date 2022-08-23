Ukrainian gymnasts trying to compete but face a long road ahead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Nine Ukrainian girls are trying to get to the gymnastics championships. After arriving in the US in April, they have been training and preparing around the clock.

But the road to victory is still a long one.

“They are just normal regular kids," shares Elena Baltovick.

Baltovick, the President of the Aesthetic Group Gymnastics, has been coaching gymnastics for many years.

At the height of the war in Ukraine, she knew she needed to help.

“I think it gives them some consistency and routine on everyday basic life. It keeps them stable," explains Baltovick.

And help is exactly what she did, “Before they came here, they spent about 40 days in a basement, so as I was trying to shuffle things around to figure out how to get them there. Of course, the hope definitely was not there."

She furthers, "But once they know it was happening, tickets are bought. This gives a huge amount of hope to them, but more for their parents. They know they are going somewhere safe.”

These nine young women who are a part of the National Ukrainian Gymnastics team spent three days at the border and 28 days in foster care.

That was all before Elena took these girls under her wing and got to work.

Valeria Liubushina, one of the gymnasts, says in Ukrainian, “I was really happy because we were all together.”

But it hasn’t been without struggle. Valeria is the only one with her mother in the United States while the rest of the athletes spend hours moving their bodies, not to worry.

“I was happy and relieved, but I knew this trip was going to be difficult," shares Valeria's mother, Natliia. "This trip made the girls grow up.”

Nataliia says while it has taken a toll on the gymnasts, the goal now is to continue the training they began in February in Ukraine to get them to the World Cup and World Championships hosted this fall.

“This war taught all of us, many of us, that in one moment, you can be left with nothing," says Nataliia. "It’s very scary, but looking at all of these kids, I know we have to keep going.”

The team will be hosting a fundraiser on Ukraine's Independence Day on Saturday. They hope to get enough funds to send them to Malaysia and Austria to complete their lifelong dreams.

To find out more about Saturday's event, visit here.

The gymnasts are also needing funds for housing. Slavic Services is helping them raise what they need. To learn more, visit this fundraiser and this website.

