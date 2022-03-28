Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation

Russia Ukraine War
AP
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with independent Russian news media from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 8:39 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 23:39:44-04

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.

Zelenskyy made an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in Europe's biggest ground conflict since World War II.

Speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden met with senior Ukrainian officials in Poland, Zelenskyy lashed out at the West’s “ping-pong" about who and how jets and other defensive weapons should be provided to help Ukraine defend itself.

Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region, an apparent pullback from its earlier, more expansive goals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!