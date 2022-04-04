Watch
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

Matthias Schrader/AP
FILE - The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured on a BMW 7 car prior to the earnings press conference in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018. Just as the global auto industry was starting the long road trip back to normal after pandemic factory shutdowns and a computer chip shortage, Russia's devastating war on Ukraine is bringing a whole set of new problems. In the short term, the invasion has choked the supply of bundled electrical wiring made in Ukraine, forcing German automakers to temporarily close factories while they wait for the critical part. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 03, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Russia’s devastating war on Ukraine is bringing a whole set of new problems to the global auto industry, just as it was starting to recover from the pandemic and computer chip shortages.

In the short term, the invasion has choked the supply of electrical wiring made in Ukraine, forcing German automakers to temporarily close factories while they wait for the critical part.

Long term, Russian supplies of precious metals, aluminum and pig iron, a primary ingredient in steel, could be cut off, either by Moscow or sanctions from other countries.

