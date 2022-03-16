Local Ukrainians share thoughts on Biden's aid announcement

(KGTV) — Addressing the world Wednesday, President Biden said an additional $800 million will be given to Ukraine to keep a steady flow of weapons and ammunition.

"This could be a long and difficult battle but the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine."

Svitlana Radulovich waited for that message.

"I am very grateful for what Americans have done...Ukrainians have spirit but we didn't have much equipment, and America provided that…But it's not enough."

She believes what needs to happen is an intervention with NATO assisting on the ground to stop Russian forces.

"It's not just going to stop in Ukraine, history repeats itself."

Despite the announcement Wednesday, those watching their homes burn are asking for more.

"I understand where the world is coming from and I understand the motives of not wanting a world war three. And they are right, if they go in, there is going to be a world war three. But it's just a matter of time."

Svitlana believes Biden’s focus should not just be on military aid, but on nuclear plants.

"It takes as little as doing something to the nuclear power stations of Russia and there's a big cloud of radiation that travels with the wind, and the whole of Europe is just like, wow."

Svitlana’s father and friends who are currently serving in the Ukrainian army hope the promised help could weaken Russian forces.

Still, Svitlana is pleading with the President to do more.

"This is genocide against the concept of democracy, this is what America is standing for, and I just think the longer the world waits, the bigger the consequences will be."

Click here to help hometown volunteers in Ukraine.