Hillcrest bakery donates $10K to Ukrainian relief

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Daria Nadar opened her bakery Oh My Cake in Hillcrest at the end of 2021, and just a couple of months later, tragedy hit her family in her home of Ukraine.

Nadar pledged 25 percent of all sales to her people and now has raised $10,000. In February, she watched as her home country was invaded and remembers the evening she got the call from her family.

“I was just crying the whole night, I didn’t know what to do, I stayed on the phone with my family, I had five panic attacks at night,” said Nadar.

The next day, she made a decision. She would donate 25 percent of her bakery’s sales to help her people. The news exploded in the San Diego area and quickly, a line out the door was forming and her baked goods were selling out.

“A person I know came and said ‘I can buy crumbs,’ but there’s no crumbs left!” she said.

She said some people just handed her cash, helping boost the funds.

About one month after her fundraiser started and now Nadar has donated $10,000. She said she’s actually been adding more than 25% of sales, hoping to help as much as possible.

“My people are beyond grateful. My mom was calling me crying asking me to say thank you on behalf of our whole family,” she said.

Now that she’s hit this milestone, she said she’s not stopping yet. Her goal is to keep sending money to her people until there is peace. Even then, she knows there will be help needed for rebuilding, so she sees no end in sight.

“The only thing inside of me is just to keep going and keep fighting like everyone back home. All emotions aside, crying aside, we just have to fight it and that’s it. Then we can cry from the victory,” she said.

Oh My Cake is located at 3650 Fifth Ave Suite 104, San Diego, CA 92103.