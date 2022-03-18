Watch
Former CA governor Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 00:59:02-04

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has told Russians in a video posted on social media they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine.

He also accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions.

Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin. His is one of only 22 accounts the Russian leader follows on Twitter.

Schwarzenegger posted his emotional nine-minute video on Twitter, YouTube, Telegram and Instagram. It was subtitled in Russian.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
