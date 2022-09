Finland says border traffic with Russia is increasing, mulls barring entry for Russians

Finish authorities say traffic at border crossings between the Finland-Russia border is rising noticeably following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for a partial military mobilization.

The move comes as Russian troops see more losses and less advancement than planned in its invasion of Ukraine.

NEW — Traffic at Finland-Russia border has increased Thursday morning

Photo: Fintraffic camera in Vaalimaahttps://t.co/KPSzh0Q8dz pic.twitter.com/Kehbmtx6v1 — Nordic News (@Nordic_News) September 22, 2022

Finland's government is now considering barring "most Russians" from entering the country, Reuters reported.

Vehicle traffic from within Russia, crossing into Finland along the country's eastern border, has "intensified," according to authorities in Finland.