Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Brent crude up $10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens

South Korea Financial Markets
Lee Jin-man/AP
A currency trader walks near the screen showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Korea Financial Markets
Posted at 8:13 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 23:13:01-05

TOKYO (AP) — The price of oil has jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares are sharply lower as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.

Brent crude oil surged to nearly $130 a barrel early Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel.

The surge followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations.

A temporary cease-fire in two Ukrainian cities failed — and both sides blamed each other.

Meanwhile, oil prices came under more pressure after Libya’s national oil company said an armed group had shut down two crucial oil fields.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!