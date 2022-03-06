Watch
Blinken hears harrowing tales from refugees fleeing Ukraine

Olivier Douliery/AP
People sleep on cots, at a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured the center on Saturday with Polish officials. (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 7:08 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 22:08:18-05

KORCZOWA, Poland (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stepped briefly from Poland and into Ukraine on Saturday for a meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister.

Dymtro Kulebato predicted Russia would be defeated after invading his country, but he also appealed for more military assistance.

Earlier in the day, Blinken visited a welcome center set up by Polish authorities in what once was a shopping mall in Korczowa, close to the border.

It's where roughly 3,000 refugees are taking shelter. America’s top diplomat heard harrowing tales from mothers and their children who described long and perilous journeys — and the shock of the sudden disruption and the fear for their lives — after fleeing the devastation of the war.

