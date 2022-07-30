Billboard of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy unveiled in the Midway District

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Local Ukrainians and supporters gathered for the unveiling of a billboard featuring the face of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

The billboard is located on Midway Dr. near Kemper St. in the Midway District.

“We need to keep focused on Ukraine because this is a fight to the death. They’re fighting for their freedom. For their family’s freedom and children’s freedom. We just can’t forget that,” said Michael Shatynski, a retired Navy two-star admiral who has family currently fighting on the front lines in Ukraine.

The billboard is part of a series that will be seen in more than 15 cities across the U.S.

“The war hasn’t slowed down…the refugees haven't slowed down. The effort is desperate,” said Richard Rovsek.

Rovsek is the Chairman of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation – the non-profit behind the billboard. He says the image was painted by a local Native-American artist.

“He did a four foot by four foot painting…and I want you to know what the title is...he named it. Defiant and Undefeated,” he said.

Ukrainian families shared with 10News they hope the billboard serves as a daily reminder of why they’re still fighting and how people in San Diego can help.

“As America is tired of hearing about the war…the atrocities are occurring on a daily basis,” said Nadia Haywas, House of Ukraine.

To get involved or help humanitarian efforts overseas, San Diegans can donate to the House of Ukraine.