American man killed in Ukraine when he was in bread line

Jimmy Hill
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:34:14-04

An American man was killed in a Russian attack in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where his partner was seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Jimmy Hill
U.S. Citizen killed in Ukraine

The death of 68-year-old James Whitney Hill, of Driggs, Idaho, was reported Thursday by his sister.

In a post on Facebook, she said he was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers.

Jimmy Hill Sister post
Sister of U.S. Citizen killed in Ukraine posts to Facebook

Ukrainian officials reported that 10 people were killed Wednesday in Chernihiv while standing in the bread line.

Chernihiv police and the U.S. State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him.

"With regard to the American citizen -- I can confirm that an American citizen was killed. I don't have any more details for you but I confirm that."said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed to ABC News identified the person as 68-year-old James Whitney Hill and said he was killed in an artillery strike.

"Putin's brutality and what he's doing, and what his troops are doing in Ukraine is just inhumane." said, President Joe Biden.

Hill has been in Ukraine since December, his experience is noted on his Facebook.

Jimmy Hill Final Post
Final post from U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine.

Hill was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict.

