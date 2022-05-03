Roe v. Wade decision could impact Midterm elections

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Supreme Court’s apparent decision could have a major impact on the upcoming Midterm election.

Soaring gas prices, inflation at levels not seen in 49 years, and the war in Ukraine.

All issues that are top of mind across America with Democrats bracing to lose control of the House and the Senate in this year’s Midterm elections.

But late Monday night, the draft of a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.

“This is a game-changer for American life. this decision has huge consequences in policy directly for abortion rights if it's finalized,” said Thad Kousser.

UC San Diego political scientist Thad Kousser says Democrats are hoping this colossal decision should it stand, would be enough to shift the Midterm focus away from President Biden’s performance and onto abortion.

“I think in the purple areas of America, in the battleground congressional district, this will be a deeply unpopular decision if it's finalized and on balance it will turn out more voters for Democrats than for Republicans,” Kousser added.

He also says he expects both sides to be galvanized by the Supreme Court’s apparent decision. That sentiment was echoed by San Diego political analyst John Dadian.

“The worst thing that could happen for the pro-life side is to rest on their laurels. They're going to be happy if it gets overturned before November. They want to get their congresspeople in that are going to support the change.”

He cautioned that even though Roe v. Wade is grabbing headlines, other issues could bubble back to the surface.

“If inflation gets worse, people start losing their homes, etc. that will affect things also.”

