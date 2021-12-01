Republicans Greene, Mace spar on Twitter

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Nancy Mace have been traded insults on Twitter.

Greene called Mace the "trash of the GOP conference" after Mace condemned Rep. Lauren Boebert for making anti-Muslim remarks.

Mace responded with emojis that mocked Greene.

The war of words escalated when Greene claimed Mace was pro-abortion.

Mace, who says she is pro-life, wants abortion protections for women who are the victim of rape or incest.

"Protecting abortion IS Pro-Abortion," Greene said. "No baby should be murdered for any reason."

Mace, who was raped when she was a teenager, has said it shouldn't be her job to legislate a woman's decision after she is raped.

"Pretty sad when a member of your own conference chooses to tell lies," Mace said on Twitter.

Greene claimed she spoke with former President Donald Trump about Mace. However, she did not reveal what was discussed.

Mace, who was critical of Trump after the presidential election, accused Green of running to the "principal's office" because "she can’t stand on her own two feet."