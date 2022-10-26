Grandmother swallowed whole by 22-foot-long python, report says

JAMBI, Indonesia — A grandmother who went missing over the weekend was found to be swallowed whole by a 22-foot-python, officials said.

According to USA Today, the 54-year-old woman had gone missing after she went to collect rubber on a plantation in Indonesia.

When family went to look for the woman, her husband only found personal items such as sandals, jacket and headscarf. It wasn't until two days later when a search party found the python "with a large bulge in its stomach."

Jambi's police chief said the woman's body was found nearly intact inside the snake's stomach.

The BBC reports that it's not the first instance of a python killing a person in Indonesia by eating them, as similar deaths were reported in 2017 and 2018.