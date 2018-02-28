Report: Counterfeits sold by third parties on major online retailers

Counterfeit items are being sold by third-party vendors on the top ecommerce sites, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The GAO released a study Tuesday showing that even top online merchants such as Amazon and Walmart are subject to having counterfeit items posted on their sites.

In some cases, the counterfeits can be harmful, the GAO reported.

The GAO purchased 47 items — a mixture of shoes, travel mugs, cosmetics and phone chargers. The items were bought from third-party sellers on Walmart, eBay, Amazon, Sears Marketplace and Newegg.

Of the 47 items, 20 were counterfeit, including all 13 of the Urban Decay cosmetics purchased.

"From travel mugs to cosmetics, counterfeit goods harm the U.S. economy and can pose a threat to consumers," the GAO reported.