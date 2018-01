Reba McEntire is set to be KFC's first female Colonel Sanders, the company announced Thursday.

The Grammy Award winner will join a list of high-profile stars for the role that includes Darrel Hammond, Norm Macdonald, George Hamilton, Vincent Kartheiser, Billy Zane, Rob Lowe and Ray Liotta.

The music star's first commercial in the role is set to launch on Jan. 28, but the social media blitz has already started.

McEntire will feature KFC's latest flavor — Smokey Mountain BBQ, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

“We’ve maintained for quite some time that really anyone who embodies the spirit of the Colonel qualifies to play this iconic role,” Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., told Nation's Restaurant News. “This really is about finding the perfect fit for KFC and the Colonel and our Smoky Mountain BBQ.”