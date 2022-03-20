Watch
Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz

Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 15:41:15-04

BOSTON (AP) — Private investigators hired by David Ortiz say a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had Ortiz shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019.

Ortiz was a clutch slugger and three-time World Series champion for the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston Globe reported Saturday that the findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradict the theory of the crime developed by Dominican prosecutors.

Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 9, 2019 shooting.

Surveillance footage from the club shows an area of packed tables. Club goers are drinking, mingling, and fiddling with their phones when a shooter approaches from the top of the screen, the short video clip shows.

Only a shooter's legs are visible when a shot is fired, appearing to hit Ortiz in the back. Ortiz slumps to his left and falls out of his chair.

Frightened bystanders knock over chairs as they flee.

An attorney for the accused drug trafficker, César Peralta, denied that he had any involvement in Ortiz's shooting.

