President Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Florida

For the second time this week, President Joe Biden will visit an area devastated by a hurricane.

Biden is expected to tour the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, one week after the Category 4 storm ripped apart Southwest Florida. During this visit, he will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Biden is scheduled to take a helicopter tour of the damage before attending an operational briefing with officials. He will also meet with residents and business owners before delivering remarks.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president will put aside politics on this trip.

“There will be… plenty of time to discuss differences between the president and the governor, but now is not the time,” Jean-Pierre said. “As you've heard from the President, he has said, you know, when it comes to delivering and making sure that the people of Florida have what they need, especially after Hurricane Ian, we are one -- we are working as one.”

What Biden will see on Wednesday will be an immense disaster. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, there have been 72 confirmed deaths tied to the hurricane in the state. That number could potentially rise as several local sheriffs have reported additional deaths.

Estimates also place Hurricane Ian among the costliest hurricanes in Florida’s history.

Hurricane Ian forced the Federal Emergency Management Agency to respond to its second hurricane in a matter of weeks. FEMA was active in the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona, which at one point, knocked out power to the entire island.

On Monday, Biden visited Puerto Rico and toured the damage there. During his visit to Puerto Rico, Biden promised to deliver $60 million to help the island better prepare for future storms.