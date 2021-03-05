Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Pope urges Iraq to embrace its Christians on historic visit

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Medichini/AP
Pope Francis is welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih, at Baghdad's Presidential Palace, Iraq, Friday, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Iraq Pope
Iraq Pope
Iraq Pope
Iraq Pope
APTOPIX Iraq Pope
APTOPIX Iraq Pope
Iraq Pope
Iraq Pope
Iraq Pope
Iraq Pope
Iraq Pope
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 16:19:16-05

BAGHDAD (AP) — Pope Francis has urged Iraqis to treat their Christian brothers as a precious resource to protect, not an “obstacle” to eliminate as he opens the first-ever papal visit to Iraq.

The pontiff has brushed aside coronavirus and security worries to make the visit in a show of support for Iraq's beleaguered Christians.

At a church where Christians suffered one of their worse massacres by militants a decade ago, Francis recognized the community's traumas but urged them to stay in Iraq to ensure the community endures.

Iraqi President Barham Salih has echoed his call for tolerance, saying “The East cannot be imagined without Christians.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP