Central Michigan shooting: 2 shot, killed; suspect on the loose

WXYZ , Scripps National
6:26 AM, Mar 2, 2018
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University.

Police say two people have been shot and killed at Central Michigan University on Friday. 

The university posted on Facebook that the two killed were not students and police believe the incident started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries, the university reported. 

The person of interest has been identified as James Eric Davis, Jr. Central Michigan University said those planning to come to campus to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice.

 

 

Central Michigan has more than 20,000 students enrolled and is located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. 

CMU sent an automated phone call around 9 a.m. to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.

Police are searching for one suspect who fled on foot. Students on campus are instructed to take shelter, said Lt. Cameron Wassman of the Central Michigan Police Department.

 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

