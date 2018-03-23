Police: Maintenance worker placed hidden cameras above ceiling tiles in women's restrooms in Florida

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Detectives have arrested a maintenance worker for video voyeurism after they say he placed video recording devices above the ceiling tiles inside women's restrooms.

John Gibbs, 49, of Largo, was arrested on Thursday evening and charged with 14 counts of Video Voyeurism.

Detectives say the investigation began on March 2 when Pinellas Park Police were called to an office building located at 12360 66th Street North to investigate a suspicious incident in one of the women's restrooms inside the building.

During the initial investigation, officers located two separate video recording devices above the ceiling tiles inside two different women's restrooms.

After conducting a search of the recording devices, detectives observed video images of multiple women and two men who had been recorded using the restroom.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Gibbs from images captured on the recording device, as being a maintenance worker for the office building.

Over the last several days, detectives worked to identify victims on the videos.

So far, 14 different victims have been identified. However, several more victims remain unidentified, according to police.

Detectives have notified the office building management of their findings. Police say that the office building management has since notified the 60 different small businesses inside the building where the common restrooms are located.

Police say that they believe Gibbs had been recording such videos since the beginning of February 2018, before being discovered.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to identify other victims. Additional charges are expected.